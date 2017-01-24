CJN Backs Review Of Legal Practice In Nigeria

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghene, has thrown his support behind the review and regulation of legal practice in Nigeria.

Justice Onnoghene gave the backing when he received the Legal Practice Review Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He said that the state of the judiciary was one that should give every practitioner a course for concern.

The Chief Justice noted that the NBA must take bold and visionary decisions to correct the menaces that have crept into the profession.

The National President of the association, Mr Abubakar Mahmud, stressed that the review process was a response to the need to overhaul and ensure a better regulated practice of judiciary in Nigeria.

He was hopeful that the review would not only help the NBA eliminate the bad eggs in its midst, but would also position the association to become a better player in the Nigerian polity.

Mr Mahmud added that the association was aware of the public outcry over the legal practice in Nigeria and was optimistic that they would soon become a thing of the past.