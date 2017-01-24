Northern Governors Seek Abolition of Indigene-Settler Dichotomy

The Governors of Nigeria’s 19 northern states are seeking the abolition of the indigenes-settler dichotomy which they have identified as one of the major causes of communal conflicts in the region.

This is part of the resolution reached at the end of their two-day meeting with traditional rulers in Kaduna state.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, addressed journalists at the end of the meeting.

He decried the increasing level of insecurity and wanton destruction of lives and property in the region describing it as a cause for concern.

He said that abolishing the indigene/settler agitation will not only eliminate crisis in all parts of the country, but will also foster national integration and development.

According to him, every Nigerian should have a sense of belonging wherever they are residing in as much as such citizens abide by the traditional norms and values of their host communities.

The governors also linked the killings and other acts of violence against fellow Nigerians in Southern Kaduna and other communities as politically motivated from both within and outside the region.

They called on those they describe as ‘Conflict Entrepreneurs’ to desist from instigating crisis or face prosecution.

The forum, while commiserating with victims of the Southern Kaduna attacks and that of the recent accidental bombing in Borno state, also commended the federal government for providing the necessary leadership to security forces to defeat Boko Haram insurgency and for the drive to rid the country of all forms of vices that confront the society.

The meeting ended with a resolution that all the states must work closely in order to deal with peculiar security challenges confronting the region as well as ensuring that peace is restored in all troubled areas.