Oyo Govt. Signs Prohibition Of Violence Against Women Into Law

The Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has signed two bills into law, for the speedy administration of Criminal Justice and Prohibition of Violence against women.

The two bills which were signed into law at the Executive Chambers of the Governors office were tagged; Law for the Speedy and Efficient Administration of Criminal Justice to prohibit violence against women in public and private life.

The law also frowned at harmful traditional practices like female genital mutilation, and other forms of abuse against the girl child and prescribed punishment for the offenders.

The two laws were cited as the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2016 and Violence Against Women Law 2016.

The state governor said the two bills would enhance administration of Justice in the state.

“Any step that would fortify the law and protect the citizens would be encouraged by the present administration.

Earlier, the State House of Assembly had passed the two bills during the last legislative year.