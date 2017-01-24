Plateau State Records Four Deaths From Lassa Fever

Plateau State has recorded cases of Lassa fever disease at two hospitals in Jos, the state’s capital.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kamshak Kunden, said four deaths were recorded from five reported cases of the disease which occurred in January.

He revealed that three deaths were recorded at the Jos University Teaching Hospital while the other patient died at the Bingham Teaching Hospital, all in Jos.

Dr. Kunden attributed the high mortality rate to late presentation of patients to healthcare facilities.

He explained that Lassa fever is best managed when patients start taking the drug within the first week of contracting the disease.

The Commissioner stated further that getting the drug to manage the disease was difficult as it was not sold in the open market.

He said that the Ministry of Health had commenced sensitisation in the 17 local government areas of the state, to enlighten the people on how to prevent the disease.