Senate In Closed-door Meeting Over Magu

Members of the Nigerian Senate are in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, a day after a letter was sent to it to confirm Mr Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Channels Television’s correspondent covering the National Assembly said reporters were not allowed into the meeting but there are indications that the lawmakers may be discussing the letter sent to the upper chamber weeks after it rejected an earlier request for Magu’s confirmation.

It was gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter requesting Mr Magu’s confirmation had been received by the Senate and may be read on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

The federal lawmakers had in 2016 turned down the President’s request for the confirmation of Mr Magu who is currently the acting chairman of the anti-corruption body.

They cited security report by the Department of Security Services (DSS) which the Senate claimed indicted Mr Magu.

The decision by the Senate had been a subject of controversy as former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, had insisted that Mr Magu was not rejected by the lawmakers but his confirmation was only stepped down for further consultation with the Presidency.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, the Senate said that security report available to it showed that Mr Magu is not fit to be chairman of the body.

In this regard, the lawmakers have sent back his nomination letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing journalists at the National Assembly, Senate Spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi, said that based on security reports, the Senate cannot proceed to confirm the acting EFCC Chairman.

A lawyer, Daniel Bwala had earlier said that he expected the Senate to confirm the acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, but stressed the need for the lawmakers to allow him respond to the allegations against him.