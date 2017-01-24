Turkish School Kidnapping: Police Make More Arrest

The police say series of suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnap of eight persons from the Nigerian-Turkish International School in Isheri, Ogun State.

Three students and other staff of the school are still in the custody of the abductors, 11 days after they were taken.

One of the parents confirmed to Channels Television that ransom worth millions has been paid through a negotiator and the gunmen have given assurance that the victims will soon be released

Police have assured the families that investigations were in top gear, to rescue all the victims unhurt.

Earlier Arrest

On January 18, Police arrested one of the three leaders of the armed gang that kidnapped the eight persons.

A reliable police source confirmed to Channels Television that the suspected leader, Phillip Joel Kakadu, also known as “General Kakadu” was arrested by men of the Intelligence Response Team in Warri, Delta State where he had come to spend his loot.

Kakadu was alleged to have confessed to possessing about twenty five AK-47 rifles with five of his boys among the 16-man gang that operated in the Turkish school on Friday.

He is said to have confirmed other leaders who are with the victims were from creeks in Lagos and Ogun. He named one General Agbala, whom he said had about 30 boys and General O. C. with over a hundred boys, whom he said was the overall leader of the kidnapping ring.

The students and officials of the school were taken on January 14, with kidnappers demanding for a 1.2 billion Naira ransom for the victims to regain their freedom.