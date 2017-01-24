Wike Assures Rivers Residents Of Safety In 2019 Elections

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, says that the political and security intimidation seen during the legislative rerun election in the state will not be seen in the 2019 elections.

The Governor made the assertion on Tuesday at a meeting with traditional rulers and other community leaders from Aluu community in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria.

Governor Wike further assured the leaders of strong government presence in their community in the coming days.

He noted that the role played by Aluu community during the state amnesty programme was commendable, adding that relative peace has returned to the cult ravaged community.

The Governor also condemned the Police for its handling of past crisis in the state.

He alleged that the security officers recently sacked by the Police Command were punished for not allowing him to be assassinated.