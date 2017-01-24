Youths Take Protest to Northern Governors Meeting

A coalition of Northern Youth Associations, have taken their protest to the venue of the northern governors meeting at the Government House in Kaduna State.

The aim of the meeting is a call for the governors to revive the region’s development and economy.

While chanting solidarity songs and marching towards the Government House, the protesters lamented that despite the north is blessed with abundant natural and human resources, the region has remained poor and backward in terms of development.

They however called on the governors to address the security challenges , poverty and underdevelopment in the region and ensure that its citizen’s are given the right education.

But the protest was disrupted midway by the Police on the grounds that the Kaduna State Security Council has banned all forms of processions until further notice.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the governors was held behind closed doors at the Chambers of Government House Kaduna.

On Monday, the governors met with Traditional Rulers of the region where they discussed issues on security and economy.

A communique is expected to be issued by the forum’s chairman and Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima on the resolutions reached during the meeting.