Babachir Lawal Should Have Resigned – Odekunle

A member of the Presidential Committee Against Corruption, Professor Femi Odekunle, says the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal, should have resigned.

Professor Odekunle, who spoke on Sunday Politics, believed that Mr Lawal should have stepped aside, following the Senate panel report on the allegations of the grass-cutting contract scandal.

“In a reasonable country, the President (Muhammadu Buhari) should have asked Babachir Lawal to step aside or Babachir Lawal himself should have either resigned or step aside.

“It is a dent (as far as I’m concerned) on our anti-corruption fight; on the struggle of the Presidential Advisory Committee to actually do what is good (and) to forge ahead with this anti-corruption position,” he said.

The criminologist hailed the President’s anti-corruption war, saying it is on track and alive.

He, however, faulted the manner in which the allegation against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was handled.

“The Presidency does not seem to put the right foot forward on this matter of the SGF (because) the least that should have been done was to have asked the man to step aside pending investigation,” he maintained.