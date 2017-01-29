Deputy Speaker Decries Lack Of Policies From Executive

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yusuf Lasun, has decried the unwillingness on the part of the executive in some instances to take the legislature into confidence as major challenge to democracy.

He also identified the rot in the third tier of government as one of the major obstacles to the growth of Nigeria’s nascent democracy, describing it as “a pain in the neck of Nigerians”.

Honourable Lasun made the observation while delivering his address at the 17th edition of the media parliament of the Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) held in Ilorin.

He spoke on the topic: “Challenges of Lawmaking and The Delivery of Dividend of Democracy in Nigeria”.

The lawmaker noted that for any democratic setting to positively affect the citizens, the executive arm must have a clear and well defined set of programmes for interpretation by the legislature.

He expressed optimism that the dividends of democracy would be meaningful if the process was achieved.

Mr Lasun further pointed out that transforming of manifestos to policies, as well as policies to actions through the legislative arm were the missing links in Nigeria’s democracy.