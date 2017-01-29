La Liga: Madrid Extend Lead As Barcelona, Sevilla Drop Points

Updated January 29, 2017

La Liga: Real Extend Lead As Barcelona, Sevilla Drop PointsReal Madrid have beaten Real Sociedad 3-0 to go four points clear at the top of La Liga.

The Spanish giants took advantage of Barcelona and Sevilla on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo played in Mateo Kovacic in the 38th minute.

Kovacic subsequently made a brilliant assist for Ronaldo to clip the ball over the visitor’s Geronimo Rulli.

Real Sociedad had Inigo Martinez sent off for two bookings before Alvaro Morata netted the third for the hosts.

On the flip side, Real Betis hosted Barcelona to a 1-1 draw while Espanyol beat visiting Sevilla 3-1.


