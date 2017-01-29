Shippers’ Council Assures Cargo Operators Of Improved Services

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr Hassan Bello, has assured cargo operators of improved services across Nigerian seaports.

The assurance comes as the Nigeria Customs Service upholds its enforcement of the ban on importation of vehicles through land borders.

Mr Bello made the remark on Sunday while addressing a news conference in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He blamed the diversion of goods by cargo operators to neighboring countries on the inefficiency that characterised the operations of Nigerian seaports.

Mr Bello was hopeful that the ban on the importation of cars through the land borders was a good development that would create employment opportunities for Nigerians.