Sultan Tasks State Governors To Prioritise Youth Empowerment

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has tasked the Nigerian state governors to give priority to job creation and youth empowerment.

The Sultan, who is the President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, proposed that the recommendation would end the menace of restiveness and violent crime bedeviling Nigeria.

He noted that if youths were fully engaged in meaningful ventures, they would not avail themselves as tools for perpetrating violence and other heinous crimes in the society.

The monarch made the recommendation in Lokoja during the inauguration of the Kogi State Revenue House which was built by the Governor Yahaya Bello led administration.

He commended Governor Bello for striving hard in bringing development to the people in the face of the economic recession and dwindling resources.

The Sultan urged the people of Kogi State to support the governor in the development of the state.

“Today we’ve gathered to (witness) this very important occasion after praying at the mosque this afternoon.

“We are here to commission the building which of course, you all know the importance of money.

“Nothing works without money; money is needed in everything to achieve a goal.

“We are therefore grateful to God for us to be part of history to commission this project,” he said.

Lack Of Vision

In his address, the Executive Chairman of the revenue board, Mr Yakubu Oseni, said that what existed as a revenue house before the building was erected was nothing to write home about.

“In retrospect, we may recall that at his inauguration ceremony, his excellency (Governor Bello) declared unreservedly that he will take this state to an enviable height.

“True to this declaration, we have gathered here to witness the commissioning of the revenue house.

“There is no better way to walk the walk than for us to witness the commissioning of this revenue house today.

“Your royal majesties, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, let me emphasise for better understanding that what existed as revenue house before we came on board left a lot to be desired, it was in a state of comatose.

“This was largely due to lack of vision and mission, accountability, transparency and sound leadership,” he said.

The event was witnessed by top government functionaries, royal fathers, religious leaders and indigenes from the 21 local government areas of the state among others.

The ceremony also marked the first year of Governor Bello’s administration as the fourth Executive Governor of Kogi State.