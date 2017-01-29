West Ham Finally Agree Payet Joins Marseille
West Ham forward Dimitri Payet will rejoin former club Marseille after the Hammers agreed a £25 million fee for his move.
The agreement was reached on Sunday after the English side turned down an offer from the French club for a second time.
The offer was reported to be £1 million higher than an initial £19 million bid.
Manager Slaven Bilic said that Payet had lost interest playing for West Ham.
The 29-year-old Frenchman joined the Hammers from Marseille for £10.7 million in June 2015.
He signed a new contract in February 2016 to tie him to the English side till the summer of 2021.