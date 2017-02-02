Cameroon Beat Ghana To Reach AFCON Final

Updated February 2, 2017

Cameroon Beat Ghana To Reach AFCON FinalThe Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 2-0 to reach the final of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Both goals were scored in the second half against the run of play in Franceville.

Central defender Michael Ngadeu scored the opener in the 72nd minute and Christian Bassogog sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Ghana will now face Burkina Faso in the third place playoff while Cameroon face Egypt in the final match on Sunday.

 


