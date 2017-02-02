Giving Buhari An Ultimatum Is Disrespectful – Onnoghen

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has called on Nigerians to allow President Muhammadu Buhari appoint a substantive Chief Justice of his choice.

Justice Onnoghen dissociated himself from the league of citizens purportedly mounting pressure on the President to confirm his appointment as the substantive CJN.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesman, Awassam Bassey, the acting Chief Justice noted that President Buhari does not need any threat or ultimatum to perform his constitutional duties.

Although he appreciated the interest of Nigerians towards the appointment, he noted that issuing an ultimatum smacks of disrespect for the exalted office of the President.

Appeal For Caution

“Honourable Justice Onnoghen believes (that) the President does not need any threat or ultimatum to perform his constitutional duties and therefore dissociates himself from those individuals and groups making such demands on the President.

“However, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Nigerian Judiciary sincerely appreciate the interest of Nigerians towards the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria to oversee the affairs of the judiciary as the third arm of government, but believes that issuing an ultimatum to Mr President appears to be going too far and smacks of disrespect for the exalted Office of the President.

“The Acting Chief Justice therefore appeals for caution on the issue of the appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria as Mr President goes about his constitutional duties, especially considering the fact that the given time for him to act as Chief Justice of Nigeria has not expired.

“In conclusion, the Acting Chief Justice wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and continued prayers while calling on them to back the Federal Government in the fight to make the country a better place for all,” the statement said.