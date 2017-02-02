Portugal To Partner With Nigeria On Technology

Channels Television
Updated February 2, 2017

Technology, Nigeria, Portugal, Manuel Heitor, NSRDAPortugal’s Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education, Mr Manuel Heitor, says his country is set to collaborate with Nigeria to expand their bilateral relation.

Mr Heitor stated that the Portuguese government sought to work closely with the Nigerian Government in the area of technology across the various sectors of the African nation’s economy.

He revealed that within the European Union Framework, Portugal has a keen interest to establish a multilateral research observatory for nations on the Atlantic Ocean coastlines, in which Nigeria was one of them.

The Portuguese Minister made the remarks on Thursday in Abuja during a courtesy visit on the Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NSRDA), Dr. Seidu Mohammed.


More on Local

State House Says 5.196b Naira Released From Its 2016 Budget

Repentant Boko Haram Terrorist Narrates How Colleagues Cut Off His Limbs

True Federalism Is Solution To Niger Delta Crisis – Jonathan

Senate Slams Customs Boss For Actions Without Board Approval

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV