True Federalism Is Solution To Niger Delta Crisis – Jonathan

Former President Jonathan says the solution to the violence in the Niger Delta is true and fiscal federalism and not the interventionist agencies such as the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Dr. Jonathan said this during a meeting with the United States house sub-committee on threats of religious intolerance in Nigeria and the Niger Delta question.

According to a statement by the former president’s media aide, Dr Jonathan was invited to speak in his capacity as the chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

He also hinges the solution to the continued ethnic and religious violence in parts of Nigeria, especially the Southern Kaduna killings, on the implementation of the resolutions of the 2014 national conference.

While identifying impunity as a factor that contributes to the reoccurrence of such violence, Dr. Jonathan said that he supports the 2014 national conference’s recommendation for an independent religious equity commission to address issues of ethnic and religious violence.