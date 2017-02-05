Buratai Lays Foundation Of Military Battalion In Southern Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has laid the foundation stone for a military battalion in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jemaa Local Government Area of the state as part of effort to end Southern Kaduna crisis.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, General Buratai said that the decision to establish a military formation in the area was in line with the mandate of the military to protect the territorial integrity of the nation as well as providing internal security of lives and property of the citizens.

He warned that the Nigerian military will not spare anyone or group that is behind the restiveness in the area, and assured residents that the presence of the Army in Southern Kaduna is basically to restore peace.

The atmosphere was that of joy and optimism as the people rolled out their drums to celebrate the ground breaking ceremony for the building of a military formation in the area.

For too long, the people have been faced with incessant attacks by suspected herdsmen, with many killed, injured and rendered homeless.

Asides the Army boss and the state governor, traditional rulers and other dignitaries were also present to perform the ground breaking ceremony.

The Army boss was optimistic that with the deployment of troops to the troubled communities, the present crisis will come to an end.

He also appealed to all the warring parties to sheath their swords.

“Anywhere that my troops were sent to maintain peace, it is part of my schedule to visit them and to see how they are carrying out their statutory functions in line with rules of engagement.

“The present crisis is coming to an end. Now, we have restored normalcy in the troubled areas. People have started coming back to their homes. I was in Ninte this morning. I saw the farmers and the Fulani. I spoke with them on the need to live in peace with one another.

“You can’t separate the farmers and the herdsmen. They have a long history of co-existence. So, they must live together. The better they live together the better for them and everyone,” the COAS said.

On his part, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the military authorities for deeming it fit to site a military battalion in Southern Kaduna.

He acknowledged that this will help in curbing the security challenges in the area.

He also reiterated that all those involved in the attacks that have claimed so many lives must be brought to book in order to serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements.

He assured Buratai of the state government’s commitment to fast track the deployment of troops by providing accommodation and other facilities for their operation.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the two military battalions in Kaduna South senatorial zone. We will provide military with facilities to deploy its personnel as many as they can to secure Southern Kaduna” the said.