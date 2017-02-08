Police, Yobe SIEC Ready For Local Govt. Election

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) and the state Police command, have stressed their readiness for the conduct of the Local Government election slated for Saturday February 11, 2017.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Damaturu, the state capital, the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Jauro Abdu, said the state electoral body is set for the exercise.

He also stated that both the sensitive and non-sensitive materials are on ground and ready for distribution to the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

“The Yobe SIEC is fully ready for the exercise and I want to inform you that all our materials have been on ground for the past four weeks.”

The chairman also revealed that seven political parties are participating in the election.

Speaking on the security prone Local Government Areas, Mr Abdu disclosed that the election in Gujba and Gulani council areas would be conducted within the LG headquarters so as to give security operatives the opportunity to concentrate within the location instead of dividing their minds across the whole Local Government.

“The election will be conducted across all the wards except that we have agreed that for security reasons, the people of Gujba and Gulani will all concentrate in the Local Government headquarters for the exercise.

“This is to give our security the opportunity to concentrate in one location instead of having a divided mind.”

He called on the people of the state to accord SIEC officials as well as security personnel the desired cooperation towards a hitch free election.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdulmaliki Sumonu, assured residents that his men have long been mobilised for the exercise.

He then called for the cooperation of the well-meaning people of the state towards a successful exercise.

“The relevant stakeholders have recently met and have fine tuned ways of ensuring a hitch free exercise and by God’s grace, there will be no bridge of law before, during and after the election.

“I have long mobilised our officers and men for this exercise as they have been detailed at strategic locations to ensure law abiding people participate actively in the poll”.

The last time Yobe conducted LG elections, was in 2013 which ushered in chairmen and councilors who served in their elected capacities for a period of two years.