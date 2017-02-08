Governor Wike Charges Rivers IRS On Revenue Generation

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has inaugurated the reconstituted Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service (IRS), charging the board to create a tax friendly environment in the state, while improving internally generated revenue for development purposes.

The governor urged the chairman and members of the state Board of IRS to ensure that they weather the storm of political blackmail and other forms of pressure in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Inaugurating the Board at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the governor stated that the renewed revenue drive in the state is because of the dwindling revenue from the Federation Account.

According to him, the new board was selected because of their professional competence. He therefore warned members against getting themselves involved in unproductive politics.

The governor said: “It took us time to appoint members of this all-important Board because of our search for persons who are professionally competent to achieve improved revenue.

“Members of the board were chosen strictly on their professional track record.

“We have made commitment to the Rivers people and we are determined to continue to deliver on quality projects. We can only do this with sustained revenue flow. Therefore, you must work towards blocking revenue leakages, increasing our revenue and providing more funds for development”.

Wike went on to say that if the state is able to generate up to 50 per cent of her potentials, it would easily fasten the development process.

He told the reconstituted Board that this is their opportunity to serve the state and make a positive impact on the lives of the people.

In response, Chairman of the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service, Mr Thank God Adoage Norteh, said members of the Board are committed to delivering on the assignment of improving the revenue of the state.

He then gave an assurance that they would create a tax friendly environment and professionalise the revenue service of the state.

Furthermore, he solicited the cooperation of the leaders and people of the state as the board discharges its responsibility of generating the needed funds for development.