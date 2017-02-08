Nigeria Germany Ties: Nigerian Asylum Seekers At Risk Of Deportation

Over ninety percent of Nigerians seeking asylum in Germany are facing deportation, unless they embrace the country’s voluntary return program for irregular migrants.

This is according to the Head, German Migration and Development Program, Mr Ralf Samtenberg.

The German Envoy stated this in Abuja at a meeting with the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri saying his government wants to set-up a Migration Service Centre in Nigeria,

According to him, there are about 77,000 Nigerians in Germany, among them are 12,000 asylum seekers whose application may not be granted.