NJC Extends Acting Tenure Of Onnoghen As CJN

The National Judicial Council (NJC), has extended the tenure of the acting Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by another three months.

The action was taken by the council on the grounds that it may be impossible for the Senate, which is currently on recess to reconvene and screen Onnoghen before Friday, when his constitutional three months tenure as acting CJN would expire.

The resolution has been forwarded to the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo, barely 24 hours after Onnoghen’s name was reportedly transmitted to the Senate for confirmation by the presidency.

The delay by President Buhari to send his name to the Senate had been trailed by criticism and condemnation, with some alleging ethnic bias as the reason for the president’s seeming reluctance.

The nomination was however contained in the presidency’s twitter handle saying: “Hon. Justice W.S. Onnoghen’s name has been sent to the Senate for confirmation as the next CJN.”

Justice Onnoghen has been a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria since 2005.

If confirmed by the Upper Legislative Chamber, he would be the first CJN from the southern part of the country in about 30 years.