Somalia Election: Mohamed Abdullahi Emerges As President

Channels Television
Updated February 8, 2017

Somalia Election: Mohamed Abdullahi Emerges As PresidentMohamed Abdullahi, a Somali-U.S national, has been elected as the country’s new president in a vote held in an aircraft hangar.

Ex-Prime Minister, Mohamed, beat President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in what analysts described as a surprise result.

The vote was held at the heavily guarded airport complex in the capital, Mogadishu, due to security concerns.

After the first round of voting, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was leading with 88 votes, followed by a former Prime Minister, Mohamed Abdulahi Mohamed, and then Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, after which voting proceeded to the second round.

Earlier, a former female presidential contestant, Fadumo Dayib, pulled out of the race, saying the system was unconstitutional and corrupt.


