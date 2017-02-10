You Have Case To Answer, Court Tells Ogunlewe, Others

An Abeokuta High Court sitting in Isabo in the Ogun state capital, has ruled that the the former Minister of Works and Housing, Adeseye Ogunlewe, has a case to answer over his trial in a case of an alleged 800 million Naira misappropriation.

Ogunlewe, who doubles as the ex Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, (FUNNAB), is standing trial alongside the university’s Chancellor, Professor Olusola Oyewole, and Mr Moses Olusola Ilesanmi, (the Bursar).

The accused, through his counsel, Tayo Oyetibo, also argued that the proof of evidence produced by the complainant does not link him with the aforesaid counts nor does it disclose any prima facie against him; and that the consent of the Attorney General of Ogun State/Law officer was not obtained as required by law before filing the charge.‎

‎However, at the resumed hearing of the matter, after the adoption of the written addresses made by parties, Justice O.C Majekodunmi delivered a ruling on the application before the court in favour of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The prosecution counsel, Ben Ubi thereafter sought for commencement of trial.

He informed the court that there were three witnesses in court ready to testify but all the counsels to the three accused persons sought for an adjournment on the ground that they were just being served additional proof of evidence and would need time to study the documents.