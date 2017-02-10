Federal Government Warns Citizens Against ‘Muslim Brotherhood’

The Nigerian government says a cell of a Boko Haram affiliate, called the ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ in Kogi state, is acquiring bomb-making chemicals and high-calibre weapons to perpetrate “acts of terror”, including attacks on banks, arms depots and prisons in the country.

According to a statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, intelligence monitoring showed that the cell was making frantic efforts to advance its IED-making capability through the acquisition of chemicals used for producing IEDs and aluminium powder, a fuel source for amplifying explosions.

In his words: “Further intelligence monitoring has revealed that members of the Muslim Brotherhood are planning to forcefully free their members who are in detention in Kogi, Abuja and Kaduna, including one Bilyaminu, an IED expert for the group who is now at Kuje prison,”

The minister, therefore appealed to Nigerians to be vigilant and to report any suspicious persons or movements to the appropriate authorities.