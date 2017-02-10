Foiled Suicide Mission: NSCDC Operatives Get Cash Reward

The General Officer Commanding (7 Division) of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu, has presented cash awards to NSCDC operatives who foiled a suicide attack in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps had tried to stop and later fired at a female suicide bomber who forced herself into a crowd of motorists around the NNPC mega station of the city.

Her accomplice had lost the nerve to detonate her Improvised Explosive Device (IED), leading to her arrest until she was subsequently handed over to the army.

The Garrison Commander of the 7 Division, Brigadier General JD Mohammed presented the cash gifts on behalf of the GOC in a quiet ceremony at the NSCDC headquarters in Maiduguri.

He applauded the courage and gallantry of the officers and urged others to emulate their patriotism and commitment to duty.