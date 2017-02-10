Kenya Declares Drought A National Disaster

Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, has described the ongoing drought in the country as a national disaster, and has called for international help.

The government has promised to do its best in dealing with the crisis, allocating $105 million to the provision of food handouts to the neediest communities.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan Red Cross says as many as 2.7 million people will face starvation if more is not done.

Other countries in the region are also experiencing the drought, a result of the 2016 El Nino weather phenomenon.

President Kenyatta has however promised that much as he would do his best to provide aid, he would not tolerate anyone taking advantage of the situation to defraud public funds.