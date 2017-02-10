Lagos City Marathon: Roads To Be Closed

Organizers of the Lagos city marathon have announced that some parts of the state will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic.

This according to them, is to allow for safety of fans and runners participating in the marathon scheduled for Saturday, February 11.

There would be a total closure of the third mainland bridge between 7:15 am and 2:00 pm.

Alaka service lane along Funsho Williams Avenue would also be closed from 5:45 am to 7:30am

The National stadium, all the way to Ojuelegba, Dorman long bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro and Anthony would be closed from 6:45 am to 9:00 am

From Anthony, through to Charly Boy bus stop, Oworonsoki would be closed from 7:15 am to 9:00 am

Adekunle junction linking the third mainland bridge would be closed from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

The Lekki-Ikoyi bridge junction at Admiralty way to Lekki phase one roundabout and through to the Lekki toll gate would be closed from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Alternative routes have been provided for easy access.

Kenyan athlete, Abraham Kipton, who won the maiden Access Bank Lagos City Marathon race with a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes and 19 seconds, has however vowed not only to retain the 2016 title, but promised to run a sub 2.10:00.