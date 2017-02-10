Nigerain Army Demotes Officers Involved In Assault

The Nigerian Army has found guilty, the two soldiers seen assaulting a physically challenged man on the streets of Onitsha, Anambra state, on Tuesday, February 7, in a video that went viral.

A statement by the Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, revealed that the soldiers, Corporal Bature Samuel and Corporal Abdulazeez Usman of 82 provost company, have been sentenced to reduction in rank.

They have been demoted from Corporals to private soldiers and given a 21-day imprisonment with hard labour which includes forfeiture of 21 days pay by the Nigerian government.

The Army has also reached out to the victim of the assault, Mr Chijoke Uraku.

Both soldiers were seen beating Mr Uraku for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt.

In a statement earlier released by General Usman, he pleaded with the public to regard the ugly incident as an isolated case which was not a true reflection of the Nigerian Army.