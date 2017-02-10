Ooni of Ife Canvasses For National Unity

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is canvassing stronger collaboration between government and traditional institutions to foster national unity.

He also appealed to the traditional rulers to promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage which he described as the strongest binding force that holds Nigeria as one nation.

The monarch made the appeal in Abuja while delivering a lecture to participants of course 25 of the National Defense College.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need for governments at all levels to engage the traditional rulers to enhance national unity.

He also appealed to them to promote cultural heritage rather than religion which he says has divided Nigeria.

The Commandant of the National Defense College, Rear Admiral Samuel Alade, in his address of welcome, stressed the importance of the lecture in the face of current security challenges.

This is the 5th lecture in one week for participants of the course 25 of the National Defense College.

It is hoped that the lessons learnt would equip the officers in whose hands the security of the country rest.