Seven Soldiers Killed, 19 Injured In Boko Haram Ambush

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have reportedly killed scores of Boko Haram militants, following an ambush staged by the terrorists.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 7 division, Lieutenant Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the army says the troops fought their way through the ambush along Ajiri-Dikwa road, but lost seven of their colleagues in the process, with 19 others injured.

The soldiers were said to have been conducting routine rotation of troops on Thursday night when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the wounded soldiers have been reportedly evacuated and are currently receiving treatment at the military hospital in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from the insurgents.

Additional troops have however been mobilised and are still on aggressive pursuit of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.