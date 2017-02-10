Trump Ban Faces New Challenges

Channels Television
Updated February 10, 2017

Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, George BushThe battle facing President Donald trump’s travel ban is far from over, as lawyers for the state of Virginia, argue there is overwhelming evidence that the policy “resulted from an animus towards Muslims”.

It is one of the dozen lawsuits now moving through the U.S court system against the Trump administration’s policy.

A Federal court in Alexandria is holding a hearing on a request for a preliminary injunction on aspects of the ban.

The case is being brought on behalf of travellers detained at the Washington Dulles International Airport, or denied entry after the ban went into effect.


