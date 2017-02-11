Arguments Trail National Roads Fund Bill

Nigerians may have to prepare for an increase in the pump price of petrol if the National Roads Fund Bill is passed as being considered by the House of Representatives.

The technical committee set up by the committee is proposing a fuel levy which will serve as the main source of revenue for the roads fund.

However, the members also received a report which highlights the dangers of an increase in fuel pump price as the main source of revenue for the fund.

The minority report is proposing commuter service charges, toll bridges and other sources of revenue for the roads fund.

Nigeria has 195,000 kilometers of roads out of which about 18% are federal roads.

While most of the roads are in urgent need of repairs, it has been estimated that funds needed for such repairs may not be met by budgetary allocations.

The committee has now stated that they would consider both reports and come up with a decision on how the proposed Nigerian Roads Fund Bill can be funded