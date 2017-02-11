Edo Police Advocate Capacity Building For Officers

The Edo Police command says capacity building for officers will largely improve performances in the fight against crime.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, affirmed this during a parade of 40 suspects at the state command headquarters in Benin city, the Edo state capital.

Mr Gwandu again reiterated his command’s resolve to rid Edo state of criminals and other unscrupulous elements which he says are inimical to development of the society.