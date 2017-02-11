Fire Destroys Electrical Shop Worth Millions Of Naira In Yenagoa

A multi-million-naira electrical shop (Jico Tech Nigeria), located at Amarata, in the heart of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, rendering electrical services to the entire state, was on Saturday gutted by fire.

An interview with one of the sales boys at the shop revealed that the inferno may have been caused by an electrical spark.

The shop is housed at the ground floor of a gigantic one storey building with other adjoining shops and its warehouse and staff rooms upstairs.

Explaining the incident, the sales boy, Uzodinma Okoye, said: “at around 7:00 am in the morning, NEPA brought light and we changed over. After a little while when we came down to start business for today, we saw heavy smoke coming out from the store where hundreds of million naira electrical materials are shaded.

“We raised alarm and forced the door open but behold, the fire had long engulfed almost all sections of the shop”.

The head of sales however said he was satisfied with the quick arrival of the fire fighters and their efforts in putting out the fire, limiting the impact of the damage from spreading to other parts of the building.