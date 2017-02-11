Sultan Of Sokoto Advocates National Unity

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar (II), has challenged Nigerian leaders to dwell more on the issues that bind the country rather than its division.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 31st National Quranic Competition in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, where the Senate President, Bukola Saraki also asked Muslims to live in harmony with others.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, also canvassed stronger collaboration between government and traditional institutions to foster national unity.

The monarch made the appeal in Abuja while delivering a lecture to participants of course 25 of the National Defense College.

Furthermore, he appealed to them to promote cultural heritage rather than religion which he says has divided Nigeria.