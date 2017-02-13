Geri-Alimi Underpass: Kwara Govt. Compensates Affected Property Owners

The Kwara State government has commenced payment of compensation to land and property owners in the right of way of the construction of the diamond underpass at Geri-Alimi in Ilorin.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Abdulwahab Oba, revealed that the compensation paid to owners of residential buildings, shops and lands was to the tune of 30 million naira.

Presenting cheques to the beneficiaries, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Aro Yahaya, said the amount of money paid was determined by property valuers based on the value of the property.

He noted that although some structures along the axis were illegal, government would go ahead and compensate the affected individuals.

Mr Yahaya stated that the gesture indicates that “our word is our bond”, stressing that the state government has fulfilled the promise made when it flagged off the underpass.

He urged the people of the community to cooperate with the contractor to ensure smooth completion of the project.

In an interview with reporters, some of the beneficiaries commended the state government for the prompt payment of compensation.

They expressed optimism that the project would boost social and economic activities in the area.