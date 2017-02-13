Kwara Government Denies Sacking 700 Teachers

The Kwara State government has debunked a report by an online medium that 700 teachers recruited into the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) in 2014 without approval have been laid off.

The state government, through a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communications, Dr. Muideen Akorede, described the report as false, misleading and lacking any basis in fact.

The governor’s media aide insists there has never been any intention to terminate their services of the teachers in question.

He clarified that the State Governor, Mr Abdulfatah Ahmed, had directed TESCOM to regularise the employment of the affected staff based on qualification and needs.

He stated that the State Executive Council had approved sanctions for the officials, including serving and retired personnel that facilitated the unauthorised recruitment of the workers.

According to the statement, TESCOM would conduct relevant process for the normalisation of employment of the affected staff with emphasis on those with appropriate qualifications in Mathematics, English and the core science subjects.

Dr. Akorede also referred to a Government House statement which noted that Governor Ahmed ruled out sacking the affected workers, in order not to worsen the unemployment situation in the Kwara State.

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard the false publication.