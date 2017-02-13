Pacquiao’s Twitter Followers Pick Khan As Next Opponent

Manny Pacquiao’s twitter followers have voted for Amir Khan to be the WBO World Welterweight champion’s next title challenger.

Khan’s selection comes after the Filipino asked his fans on twitter to pick his opponent as he defends his title.

The Briton beat fellow countryman Kell Brook, Australia’s Jeff Horn and American Terence Crawford by 48% of the vote.

However, Pacquiao hinted that the fight for the title he won in November 2016 would be in the United Arab Emirates.

The 38-year-old, who is a senator in his country, retired in April before coming back to defeat Jessie Vargas.