Shettima: Boko Haram Killed Over 100,000 People In Seven Years

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, says at least 100,000 persons have been killed in the seven years of the Boko Haram insurgency in Northeast Nigeria.

The governor added that over two million people were displaced by the violence, noting that most of those affected were women and children.

He stated this on Monday at the Murtala Muhammed Memorial Lecture in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“While it took South Africa’s apartheid 42 years to take 21,000 lives, it took Boko Haram only seven years to cause the murders of 100,000 lives of innocent people, he said.

Governor Shettima noted that the conflict was fueled in its early stages by official laxity and the initial willingness of the former administration to believe the terror campaign was supported by the Muslim-majority in the northeast.

He also defended the decision of his administration to close all IDPs’ camps in Borno State by May 2017, stressing that their continuous existence poses threat to the state.

“The IDP camps that we have right now are pregnant with lots of challenges.

“Early child marriages, child prostitution, drug abuse (and) gangsterism are very common in those IDP camps.

“If we allow them to pester (and) to continue existing for the next two years, we might have bigger problems at hand.

“This is why we are determined to restore the dignity of our people by rebuilding their communities and taking them back home,” the governor said.