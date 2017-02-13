Sultan Of Sokoto Commends Aregbesola’s Leadership Style

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has commended Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, for what he called his commitment to the development of humanity regardless of socio-economic, political and religious differences.

Abubakar, who doubles as the President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs stated that the leadership of governor Aregbesola has demonstrated high sense of fairness to religious organisations in the state.

In the Bureau’s statement signed by the Director, Semiu Okanlawon, the Sultan stated that Governor Aregbesola has demonstrated to the world, the sterling quality expected from whoever holds the office of the Governor.

He further said, the purpose of his visit to Osun state was to entrench the relative peace, unity and love among Nigerians, which according to him remains the only channel to national growth and development.

“This visit makes the 6th time of being in Osun and we are here in a large number as one family under the umbrella of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, which is the Apex body for Muslims in Nigeria to further register our determination to unity, peace and tranquility of Nigeria and Nigerians.” Abubakar said.

He then applauded to the Governor for playing an active role in propagating peaceful cohabitation between and among the existing religions in the state.

Gov Aregbesola in his response said the impact of the Council had been tremendously felt in engendering peace, unity, love and togetherness of humanity along religious lines.

“I am very glad to receive the Apex Islamic group in Nigeria, just as I am delighted in the fact that the Council had played a significant role in promoting peace and unity not only in Nigeria but in the whole world”. The governor said.