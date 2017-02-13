Suspected Hoodlums Set Osun High Court Ablaze

A section of the Osun State High Court located in Ayeso area of Ilesha has been set ablaze by some unknown persons.

A witness told Channels Television that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, resulting to destruction of valuable documents in Court One.

It was also gathered that the security men on duty were tied up, while one of the guards was injured with a machete by the perpetrators as they tried to gain access into the court premises.

The Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, who visited the scene to assess the level of damage done, declined granting interviews on the incident.

However, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilesha branch, Ebenezer Ogunfunminiyi, who was on the entourage of the Chief Judge condemned the attack on the court of law.

Mr Ogunfunminiyi stressed that the lawyers would henceforth boycott the court, claiming that it was obvious that their lives were in danger.

He noted that efforts were in top gear to reach Governor Rauf Aregbesola and make him see the need for adequate security of lives of workers in the court.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro, who confirmed the incident, said that the force has fortified the premises of the court with more security personnel.

She also assured the public that the police had begun investigation to nab the perpetrators of the act.

“The police are fully aware of the incident and when we were called upon, we responded swiftly to the scene of the incident and ensured that the fire did not go beyond where it had destroyed.

“Also, we sent men to the place for adequate security and beef up all entries to the court premises.

“Right now we do not have any suspects but one thing we are certain about is that investigation is ongoing and we will surely get the people who are behind this incident.

“We have many of our men stationed there right now including mobile policemen to beef up the security and as we proceed with hour investigation, we will surely apprehend the culprits,” Odoro stated.