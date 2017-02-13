Trump Commends Buhari On Fight Against Terrorism

The United States President, Donald Trump, on Monday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the fight against terrorism via telephone.

The conversation was cordial and President Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States, as well as on his cabinet.

This was revealed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina.

The two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

Mr Trump then assured the Nigerian President of the U.S readiness to cut a new deal in procurement of military weapons to combat terrorism.

Meanwhile, President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he has done so far, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

The American President finally invited President Buhari to Washington for a visit at a date convenient to both leaders.