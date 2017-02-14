My Advice On Govt. Matters Will Be Confidential – Atiku

A Former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday said his advice on government matters will now be confidential and not for public consumption.

Mr Abubakar made the declaration after a closed door meeting with former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), which lasted for two hours in Minna, the Niger State capital.

He noted that any advice that needs to be given to the government would be given confidentially, describing the use of media to advice the government as a great disservice.

“If I have to advise (the) government, I will advise them in confidence because I was in government before. My advice will not be on the pages of newspapers,” he said.

The former vice president, however, noted on the state of the nation that was not the duty of an individual to restructure Nigeria, adding that “It is up to Nigerians to decide on the restructuring of Nigeria”.

On his mission to Minna, he explained that the purpose of his visit was to greet the former president on his return from his medical vacation abroad.

“I came to visit General Babangida and to wish him well since he returned from medical vacation abroad,” he said.

Mr Abubakar, who arrived at the Minna Airport in his private aircraft, was received by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello.

He then proceeded to the Uphill residence of the former military leader where the meeting took place.