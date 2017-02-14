Police Arraign Two Over Minor Issue In Osogbo

Two men have been arraigned by the Police before a magistrate court over a minor issue in Osogbo.

The prosecutor, Mr Rasaq Olayiwola, narrated the case to the court in the Osun state capital.

“Sulaiman Adeniyi and Mukaila Adegboye on Feburary 13, 2017 around 1:00pm at D.P.O office Oke-Baale Police Station, Osogbo, engaged themselves in a public fight over a minor matter,” he said.

Olayiwola added that the offence committed by the duo contravened section 83 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun-State of Nigeria 2003.

The counsels presented by the duo, however, applied for bail on behalf of their clients in the most liberal term.

Magistrate Olushola Aluko subsequently granted them bail in the sum of 50,000 Naira, alongside two sureties in the like sum.

He said the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction, swear to an affidavit of means, produce tax clearance certificates and three passport photographs.

The magistrate adjorned the case till March 21, 2017.