Police Recover Over 100 Animals From Rustlers In Kaduna

Policemen attached to the Operation Yaki Security Outfit in Kaduna State have recovered over 100 cows and sheep from suspected rustlers in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The coordinator of the security outfit, Yakubu Yusuf, made the disclosure while parading the recovered animals before reporters on Tuesday in Kaduna State, northwest Nigeria.

Mr Yusuf said that the animals were recovered during a raid at a bush in Sabon Gaya, following intelligence report from patriotic residents concerning the activities of the suspected rustlers in the area.

He added that the suspected rustlers took to their heels upon arrival of the security operatives.

The coordinator also noted that some of the animals, which were stolen from Kano and Niger states, were brought to Kaduna State through the bush.

He assured the public that his men would not relent in the war against cattle rustling, banditry and other criminal activities across the state.

He called for the cooperation of the citizens in the fight against crime in Kaduna State.