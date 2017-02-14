PSG Stun Barcelona 4-0 In Champions League Clash

Paris St-Germain (PSG) shocked Barcelona in a tough match of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Angel Di Maria set the League One side in the lead with a stunning free-kick, just before Julian Draxler added a second in the 40th minute of the game.

The first half ended with the hosts dominating the match.

The strong attacking force of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar failed to give visiting Barcelona any hope of victory on Tuesday night.

Instead, Di Maria curled an effort into the top corner of their visitors’ goal-post while Edinson Cavani sealed the win with a powerful fourth.

The defeat leaves Luis Enrique’s side with huge task to remain in the champions league when they host PSG in the return leg on March 8.