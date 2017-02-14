Rwanda FA Shortlists Siasia For Coaching Job

Channels Television
Updated February 14, 2017

Samson Siasia, Rwanda, FERWAFAThe Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has shortlisted former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia and seven others for its vacant coaching job.

The initial list of 52 applicants was pruned to eight and the Rio 2016 Olympics bronze winner made the cut.

The former Nigerian international would battle with Georges Leekens, Paul Put, Peter Butler and Wilfried Schafer among others.

FERWAFA has confirmed that the eight coaches would be contacted subsequently for interviews.


More on Sports

PSG Stun Barcelona 4-0 In Champions League Clash

TP Mazembe Appoint Frenchman Roger As New Coach

PSG’s Enrique Worried Over Round Of 16 Clash

Aiyegbeni Joins Coventry City On Short Term Deal

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV