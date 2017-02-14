TP Mazembe Appoint Frenchman Roger As New Coach

CAF Confederations Cup Champions, TP Mazembe, on Tuesday appointed Thierry Froger as their new head coach.

Following an agreement with the club’s president, Moise Katumbi, the new coach would be in charge of the team until the end of December.

He is expected to take over from compatriot, Hubert Velud, who dumped the Congolese club to join Tunisia’s Etoile Sportive du Sahel at the end of 2016 season.

The 53-year-old would fly to South Africa on Tuesday today to watch TP Mazembe as they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Super Cup competition on Saturday, February 18.